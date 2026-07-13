DIA has expanded its cyber intelligence capabilities through a new center

Leidos has highlighted AI applications for cyber analysis workflows

The 2026 Intel Summit will explore OSINT, AI and cybersecurity and more

Eric Miller, senior adviser for open source intelligence at the Defense Intelligence Agency, said DIA recently launched a cyber intelligence center to better leverage OSINT as part of efforts underway within its Directorate of Analysis, Federal News Network reported Monday.

As agencies continue exploring AI and OSINT capabilities to support cyber missions, government and industry leaders will gather to discuss emerging intelligence priorities at the 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24. The Leidos-backed event will feature discussions about OSINT, agentic AI, analytics, cybersecurity in the AI era and other technologies shaping the future of intelligence operations. Sign up now to hear from mission leaders and industry experts on the innovations driving the intelligence community forward.

How Is DIA Using AI & OSINT?

Miller said the center is taking an all-source approach to identify cyber actors and develop operationally relevant intelligence products by bringing together different intelligence disciplines. He made the remarks during a FNN webinar.

Miller said DIA is using AI to help analysts manage the growing volume of available data and identify opportunities to apply the technology across the agency. In March, the agency introduced its Digital Modernization Accelerator to explore AI applications.

“What we’re trying to do, in the trenches if you will, is we’re looking at innovation to leverage AI. We talked about the ocean of data, so how do we sift through tens of thousands of pieces of data or tens of millions?” he said. “We’re trying to leverage AI to help make sense of that. Once we do that, then we now have to get that report out, and that’s another automated process that we need to do, because if we’re creating more products, we need to get it out even quicker.”

How Is Leidos Supporting AI-Enabled Cyber Analysis?

Kevin Fogarty, senior vice president and chief technology officer for the intelligence sector at Leidos, said AI could help augment human analysts by improving access to data and supporting cyber defense decisions.

Fogarty said Leidos processes large volumes of OSINT feeds and indicators of compromise, adding that AI could help analysts identify relationships and prioritize relevant information.

“Artificial intelligence is not just a magic wand. How do you use it to augment the human analyst in what they’re doing and let them operate with the highest confidence so that when we’re executing our missions to protect assets, equities and the cyber infrastructure, we’re able to do that using modern tools and the broadest access to data that we can,” he said.

How Is the State Department Using AI for Cyber Resilience?

Gharun Lacy, deputy assistant secretary for cyber and technology security at the State Department, said AI capabilities could help analysts identify trends and locate adversary activity.

“We look at AI in terms of decision support for that analyst to identify trends or identify broken trends to point the analyst to the spot where they need to actually put their work in, combine that with automation to automate tickets, automate information flow, automate the conduit between tier one, tier two and tier three analysts, so that that data flows and frees up each one of those analysts to do more actual human analysis,” Lacy said during the webinar.

Lacy said using AI and automation to support analysts is part of the State Department’s approach to improving network and system resilience.