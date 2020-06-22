BlackBerry Launches AtHoc Managed Service to Establish Crisis Communication Capabilities; Christoph Erdmann, Rob Enderle Quoted

BlackBerry Limited has launched BlackBerry AtHoc Managed Service to enable organizations to establish and maintain a crisis communications capability, the company reported on Monday.

"Keeping employees safe and business operating, particularly during this time, requires accurate and responsive critical communication," said Christoph Erdmann, senior vice president of Secure Communications at BlackBerry. "We are incredibly pleased to offer the same services proven by some of the most demanding environments including 12 FedRAMP ATOs… to organizations of every size."

BlackBerry’s solution will enable organizations to reassess the effectiveness of crisis communication programs to protect people and business operations. In addition, the offering will help manage business disruptions, forced remote work and return to work for ongoing critical communications.

BlackBerry AtHoc Managed Service will provide customers with 24×7 crisis management communications, alerts and support, including the option to send alerts on the customer's behalf, so that they can focus on their essential day-to-day business.

Customers will also be able to exchange notifications with other government agencies and commercial enterprises using the BlackBerry AtHoc platform. The network effect will increase the benefit of the critical communications of all the participating organizations.

"By making BlackBerry AtHoc available as a managed service, BlackBerry has dramatically expanded the number of organizations that can now use this capability," said Rob Enderle, principal analyst, Enderle Group. "The introduction of BlackBerry AtHoc Managed Service is a welcome addition to make it affordable and easy for any organization to keep their employees safe."

