Roger Mason told senators that commercial innovation is reshaping the NRO

The NRO director nominee emphasized stronger industry engagement and clearer long-term requirements

Mason would succeed Christopher Scolese if confirmed by the Senate

V2X Chief Growth Officer and four-time Wash100 Award winner Roger Mason, who was nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as director of the National Reconnaissance Office , told lawmakers that commercial space capabilities, artificial intelligence and growing intelligence demands are reshaping the nation’s spy satellite agency, SpaceNews reported Tuesday.

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Appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee for his confirmation hearing, Mason said the NRO is navigating a period of rapid technological change fueled by private-sector investment and innovation.

How Does Mason View Industry’s Role?

Mason said maintaining strong relationships with industry will be critical as the NRO expands its satellite architecture and seeks access to emerging technologies. He added that government agencies should provide industry with visibility into future requirements to help companies make long-term investment decisions and said he supports acquisition approaches that create opportunities for startups and nontraditional suppliers.

How Could AI Support NRO Operations?

Mason told senators that the NRO’s expanding fleet of satellites is producing increasing amounts of intelligence data, creating a need for new methods of managing collection and information distribution. He said AI and machine learning will play an important role in coordinating operations across the agency’s growing low Earth orbit satellite constellation and processing information at greater speed. Mason also expressed support for the NRO’s current approach to AI governance, including risk management and oversight measures.

If confirmed, Mason would succeed Christopher Scolese. His comments align with several initiatives launched under Scolese, including the expansion of the agency’s Strategic Commercial Enhancements program through contracts awarded to commercial remote-sensing providers such as HEO, SatVu, Sierra Nevada Corp., EarthDaily, Pixxel and ICEYE.