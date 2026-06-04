Project Wallabee, the Army’s prototype system for stratospheric intelligence-gathering, will undergo evaluation

The Wallabee prototype combines a high-altitude balloon with a lightweight autonomous sensing payload

The experiment supports efforts to expand distributed ISR capabilities across multiple sensing domains

The U.S. Army and the Joint Staff’s J-7 are preparing to test Project Wallabee, a prototype effort that pairs a high-altitude balloon with a lightweight autonomous target recognition sensor to evaluate new intelligence-gathering options in the stratosphere.

The experiment will be conducted by the Army G-2 in partnership with the J-7 Warfighter Laboratory Incentive Fund program, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday. The effort will use a high-altitude balloon from Urban Sky and a small sensor developed by Applied Intuition.

What Is Project Wallabee?

Project Wallabee is designed to assess whether smaller, lower-power sensors can operate effectively from stratospheric platforms.

Andrew Evans, who leads the Directorate for Strategy & Transformation within Army G-2, said the service has faced challenges finding sensors light enough to function on high-altitude platforms because systems operating in the stratosphere must contend with thin air, extreme temperatures and limited payload capacity.

The Army sees Wallabee as a way to combine advances in balloon technology with sensor miniaturization for future intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The service branch’s efforts to leverage data, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies for intelligence and operational decision-making will be explored at the 2026 Army Summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club on June 18. Andrew Evans is among the panelists in the discussion, From Data to Decision: How AI is Transforming the Army Today. Register now to hear how the Army is applying advanced technologies to support mission planning, situational awareness and battlefield decision-making.

Why Is the Army Testing Stratospheric Sensors?

The service is exploring high-altitude platforms as part of a broader effort to build a layered sensing architecture that combines ground, airborne, stratospheric and space-based assets.

Evans said that relying on a single sensing domain can create vulnerabilities because adversaries can focus their countermeasures on that layer. A more distributed sensing approach could give early-entry forces more options for detecting targets in contested environments without depending solely on space-based systems or uninterrupted communications.

How Could the Test Inform Future Experiments?

Results from the Wallabee test are expected to help shape future Army and Department of War experimentation involving high-altitude balloons and distributed sensing concepts.

The effort is also expected to complement a larger balloon swarm exercise planned for later this year. Evans said the Army wants to learn early through experimentation before committing to larger investments in stratospheric sensing technologies.