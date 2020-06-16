Deloitte Launches GovConnect to Modernize Public Health Infrastructure; Sanjay Shah, Lindsay Hough

Deloitte has launched a suite of cloud-based solutions to help leaders establish and deploy the strategy and capabilities to address the challenges facing their communities and combat the spread of COVID-19, while overseeing the recovery of public services and economic activity, the company reported on Tuesday.

"GovConnect allows officials to see a simplified view of their complex health ecosystem and deploy resources and capabilities accordingly to manage the public health crisis, help ensure the safety of public servants and enable communication with residents," said Sanjay Shah, principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP's government and public services practice.

Deloitte’s GovConnect platform will enable organizations and governments to accelerate a path forward through thought leadership that will assist responsible re-entry to the workplace. The platform will include customer relationship management (CRM) and mobile capabilities to support the revitalization and modernization of public health platforms.

CRM case management will enable state and local governments, and public health organizations to collect information on contact tracing and conduct follow-up as well as allow users to self-report positive disease conditions and receive guidance. The system can be integrated with existing CRM, benefitting management and public health case management systems.

Deloitte has activated contact tracing capabilities so individuals can participate on an opt-in basis to create a network of information to trace contacts for employees, visitors and contractors. Call center operations will provide support for establishment, configuration and operations of a customer support center.

GovConnect will provide testing process optimization application, enabling state and local governments and public health organizations to identify potential improvements to end-to-end testing processes, test data integration and reporting, and assess technology system implications.

Advanced analytics solutions pair contact tracing and case management data with external data sources to provide deeper insights into where COVID-19 is spreading, where vulnerable populations are located, how to manage PPE inventory and how to deploy health resources to drive greater impact.

The mission support feature will provide strategic and operational services to state and local public health agencies by augmenting core services, leveraging existing competencies, and identifying and building partnerships.

"Managing the disease is not only key to saving lives, it is key to restoring customer and business confidence that will drive economic recovery," said Lindsay Hough, principal in Deloitte Consulting LLP's government and public services practice. "The platform provides critical tools and accelerators in this fight and builds a more agile, resilient public health platform to support the long-term health of our communities."

