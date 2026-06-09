Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey, Army G-6 deputy chief of staff, highlighted data as a critical enabler of future warfighting operations

The service branch is focused on improving data integration and access across tactical and enterprise networks

The Army’s modernization efforts aim to help commanders make faster, more informed battlefield decisions

Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey, U.S. Army deputy chief of staff, G-6, said the service branch views data as a future warfighting advantage and is working to improve how information moves across operational networks to support faster battlefield decision-making.

Rey discussed the service’s data modernization efforts during GDIT’s Emerge event in Washington, D.C., where defense leaders highlighted the growing importance of data management and rapid technology adoption in maintaining military advantage, MeriTalk reported Thursday.

Rey is also scheduled to discuss Army modernization priorities during a keynote address at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Register now!

How Is the Army Approaching Data Operations?

The official said the Army is focused on moving information between tactical formations and enterprise systems while breaking down barriers created by siloed platforms.

According to Rey, the challenge is not collecting information but managing the growing volume of data generated by battlefield sensors and ensuring commanders can use it effectively.

He cited the Army Data Operations Center at Aberdeen Proving Ground as central to the service’s mission to improve data integration and distribution. The center achieved initial operating capability in April.

Rey also outlined the Army’s approach to modernization: developing the workforce, strengthening collaboration with industry, and protecting data and networks.

Why Is Technology Transition a Priority?

Speaking at the same event, Joseph Jewell, assistant secretary of defense for science and technology, said the Department of War must improve its ability to move emerging technologies from research environments into operational use.

While government laboratories continue to generate innovative capabilities, Jewell said the department needs more effective pathways to scale those technologies and deliver them to warfighters.

He stressed the importance of engaging nontraditional and venture-backed technology companies to accelerate innovation and field new capabilities more quickly.