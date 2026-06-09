The Navy and University of Georgia have partnered to bolster installation resilience and readiness

The partnership will focus on infrastructure protection and environmental sustainability

The agreement will support Navy facilities in multiple regions across the eastern U.S.

The Department of the Navy and the University of Georgia have signed an intergovernmental support agreement aimed at strengthening installation resilience, environmental stewardship and long-term operational readiness across multiple Navy regions.

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What Does the Agreement Cover?

The Navy said Monday the agreement, signed June 3, establishes a framework for the university to provide services to installations within Navy region mid-Atlantic, Navy region southeast and naval district Washington. The partnership aligns with the Navy Shore Enterprise’s efforts to enhance infrastructure performance and sustain mission readiness.

Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command, said resilient shore infrastructure is essential to sustaining fleet operations, service members and military families.

“This partnership with the University of Georgia represents a vital step in safeguarding our installations against evolving environmental and weather-related challenges,” said Gray.

How Will the Navy & UGA Work Together?

The partnership will focus on resilience planning and ecosystem restoration projects designed to safeguard infrastructure and support environmental sustainability. Planned activities include engineering studies, modeling efforts and geographic information system analysis to help installations manage flooding risks, shoreline erosion and other weather-related challenges.

The Navy and UGA will also support watershed protection, habitat restoration and invasive species management efforts aimed at preserving surrounding ecosystems while protecting military infrastructure.

The agreement reflects the Navy’s broader use of academic partnerships to address operational and strategic priorities. In recent months, the service awarded the University of Texas at Arlington an $86 million contract to advance naval power and propulsion technologies and selected George Mason University to develop a financial management academy supporting workforce readiness and audit objectives.