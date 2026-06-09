Sen. Mark Warner has announced plans to introduce a bill to restore MS-ISAC funding

The bill would authorize $50 million annually beginning in fiscal year 2027 for the program

The 2026 Homeland Security Summit will explore cyber defense, AI and homeland security operations

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has announced plans to introduce legislation that would restore federal funding for the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center, or MS-ISAC, and expand cybersecurity support for state, local, territorial and tribal, or SLTT, governments.

As policymakers focus on strengthening cyber defenses and protecting critical infrastructure, government and industry leaders will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. Discussions will cover cyber defense, artificial intelligence and operational capabilities at major DHS agencies. Sign up now!

Warner’s office said Friday the senator also sent letters to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and governors nationwide urging action to address cyberthreats facing critical infrastructure and to restore support for cybersecurity programs.

What Are the Provisions of the Proposed Senate Cybersecurity Bill?

The proposed Guaranteeing Universal Access to Cybersecurity Act would direct the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to enter into an agreement with the Center for Internet Security, which operates MS-ISAC, to provide no-cost cybersecurity services, cyberthreat intelligence collection and dissemination and technical assistance to SLTT entities.

According to Warner’s office, the legislation would also:

Direct CISA to perform outreach to restore memberships lost after the program’s defunding and expand access to new eligible entities

Support critical infrastructure sectors and maintain data sharing with the FBI to strengthen the national cyberthreat intelligence ecosystem

Require CISA to report to Congress on re-enrolled and new MS-ISAC members and barriers to participation

Authorize $50 million in fiscal year 2027 and each fiscal year thereafter to support MS-ISAC

MS-ISAC previously offered free cybersecurity resources and monitoring services to approximately 19,000 SLTT organizations and communities.

What Did Sen. Mark Warner Say to DHS Markwayne Mullin?

In a letter to Mullin, Warner urged DHS to prioritize CISA, restore the agency’s budget and workforce and reinstate funding for MS-ISAC.

He said restoring CISA’s cooperative agreement and funding with MS-ISAC would provide an immediate step toward strengthening cybersecurity protections for critical infrastructure.

The lawmaker also invited Mullin to work with governors and AI companies to examine AI-related risks to critical infrastructure and potential defensive applications of the technology.

What Actions Did Warner Suggest to Governors to Protect Critical Infrastructure?

In separate letters to governors, Warner encouraged state leaders to take steps to strengthen critical infrastructure protections against cyberattacks.

His recommendations included:

Convening a regional working group with state agencies and critical infrastructure operators to assess cybersecurity capabilities and improve coordination

Directing a statewide critical infrastructure audit to identify vulnerable operators and fund mitigation efforts

Increasing engagement with regional information-sharing organizations, including fusion centers

Identifying under-resourced operators and helping establish partnerships or funding mechanisms to improve cybersecurity capabilities

Advocating for adequate funding and personnel for federal agencies that support critical infrastructure protection efforts

Warner said governors should collaborate across state lines and with infrastructure operators to assess vulnerabilities, evaluate risks, and strengthen defenses against cyber intrusions and attacks.