DOE-USAF Partnership Tests Compatibility, Weapon Systems of Extended B61 Bomber

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), under the Department of Energy (DoE), partnered with the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to test the weapon systems of a B61-12 modified for extended service life. Two flight tests for the B61-12 Life Extension Program took place in March 2020 at the Nevada-based Tonopah Test Range, the Department of Energy said Monday.
USAF and the NNSA demonstrated the aircraft's compatibility with the F-15E during the final weapon system demonstration. The modified B61-12 features a new Boeing-made tail kit assembly. The Air Force plans to replace aging B61 bombers with the new extended-life variant for part of the U.S. nuclear force.
“The success of these tests is a major milestone on the path to full rate production and the B61-12’s initial operation capability on the F-15E in the coming years,” said Brig. Gen. Ty Neuman, principal assistant deputy administrator for military application at the NNSA.