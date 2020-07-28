Cyware Integrates VMware Carbon Black to Automate Responses; Tom Barsi, Amit Patel Quoted

Tom Barsi

Cyware has partnered with VMware Carbon Black to integrate automated threat detection and remediation to mutual customers, Cyware reported on Tuesday.

"This integration brings complex endpoint queries and response tasks from the Carbon Black Cloud to Cyware's automated playbooks," said Tom Barsi, VP of Alliances for VMware Carbon Black. "Through this integration, we believe our mutual customers can significantly improve the efficiency and accuracy of their existing SOC workflows."

The partnership will enable customers to customize security playbooks in the Cyware Security Orchestration Layer (CSOL) platform. Cyware’s offering will leverage components of the Carbon Black Cloud to detect and remediate threats at the endpoint.

CSOL is a universal Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Platform that will execute and automate on-demand or event-triggered tasks across deployed security tools and environments. The offering will provide security teams with customized automation playbooks to complete manual tasks.

The platform will also enable machine-to-machine, human-to-machine and machine-to-human security orchestration through integrations with a wide range of deployed security tools and technologies.

"Cyware's automated playbooks are a major value-add to the market and this recent integration with VMware Carbon Black is the latest example of our company's continuous pursuit of security-focused innovation for our customers," said Amit Patel, VP of Sales Americas, at Cyware.

