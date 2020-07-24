Unanet

Reps. Will Hurd, Robin Kelly Unveil First of Four AI Stretegic Documents

Nichols Martin July 24, 2020 News, Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas as well as a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, and Robin Kelly, D-Ill., have put out a white paper discussing the future relevance of artificial intelligence in the country's workforce and education.

Hurd and Kelly worked with the Bipartisan Policy Center to develop the "AI and the Workforce" report, the first of four white papers in a series of AI-focused strategic documents, Hurd's office said Thursday.

“AI is the future of the world’s economy, and we want to ensure that every American worker has the opportunity to thrive in an AI-driven economy," said Hurd.

The report tackles how the U.S. may incorporate AI curricula into the country's education system in support of workforce needs in the emerging field. The government will release the other three white papers in weeks to come.

