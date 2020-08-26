Unanet

AFRL Issues RFI for Quantum R&D Strategy Dev’t Support

Brenda Marie Rivers August 26, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is looking for potential sources that can help the lab create a blueprint for quantum information science (QIS) research and development initiatives.

AFRL said in a notice posted Monday on the beta SAM website that the successful offeror will assist the lab in creating the Air Force’s QIS science and technology strategy focused on developing, demonstrating and fielding quantum systems.

According to the request for information, interested entities must have experience in technology development, production and testing efforts in the public and private sectors. Ideal offerors must also have a diverse background in engineering, physics, computer science and mathematics, the lab noted.

AFRL also said in the performance work statement that contract services include supporting the establishment of an investment plan for key research areas including computing, sensing communications and networking and positioning, navigation and timing.

The contractor will additionally help AFRL drive quantum research across the service branch and the Department of Defense in addition to supporting the lab’s engagement efforts with a “variety of customers” in the defense, intelligence and national security sectors.

Responses to the solicitation are due on Sept. 4.

