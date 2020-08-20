Forcepoint Partners with Ericom Software to Improve Remote Browser Isolation; Nico Popp, John Peterson Quoted

Nico Popp

Forcepoint has partnered with Ericom Software to integrate Ericom's remote browser isolation capabilities across Forcepoint's Dynamic Edge Protection cloud-native SASE solution, Forcepoint reported on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to partner with Ericom to deliver remote browser isolation within Forcepoint's SASE platform, the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native cybersecurity solution that addresses enterprises' most critical work-from-home security challenges across network security, threat protection, secure access and data protection," said Nico Popp, chief product officer at Forcepoint.

The advanced remote browser capabilities will improve security and enable broad web access for users. Forcepoint Remote Browser Isolation powered by Ericom will support secure remote work by providing a zero-trust browsing experience for employees and preventing websites from delivering malware, zero-day exploits, and phishing threats to users' devices.

"Forcepoint Remote Browser Isolation powered by Ericom prevents 100% of web-based malware and phishing attempts, delivering global enterprises the most effective defense against today's dynamic threats," said John Peterson, chief product officer at Ericom.

The remote browser will be featured on Forcepoint Dynamic Edge Protection, the company’s data-centric SASE solution, which includes Cloud Security Gateway and Private Access. Dynamic Edge Protection's extensible, microservices-based cloud architecture will provide organizations with capabilities.

Forcepoint’s converged cloud security approach will also remove security gaps and point product redundancies, and streamline the ability to demonstrate compliance and deliver greater productivity at nearly 30 percent less TCO versus competitor offerings.

In addition, Forcepoint’s solution will prevent data loss by keeping sensitive web application data out of browser caches on unmanaged endpoints while limiting user data sharing activities on websites.

"For the first time in modern business, CISOs aren't operating within the tight constraints of their enterprise security program. While the cloud and digital transformation created cracks in the foundation, COVID-19 completely dismantled it by introducing the security risks of the difficult-to-manage work-at-home environment," Popp added.

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint is the global human-centric cybersecurity company transforming the digital enterprise by continuously adapting security response to the dynamic risk posed by individual users and machines. The Forcepoint Human Point system delivers Risk-Adaptive Protection to continuously ensure trusted use of data and systems. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint protects the human point for thousands of enterprise and government customers in more than 150 countries.