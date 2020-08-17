Gen. John Hyten: DoD Needs Int’l Network, Integrated C2 Ops for Future Warfighting

Gen. John Hyten Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, has said the Department of Defense (DoD) needs to establish a coalition framework with international partners, Defense News reported Saturday.

Hyten told attendees at a Hudson Institute event that the coalition network will operate as part of the planned Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) system envisioned to unify U.S. defense and deep-strike capabilities.

According to Hyten, the DoD should expect the distinct operations of service branches to be blurred or eliminated in the combat space of the future.

“What I’ve noticed is that, as opposed to everything I’ve done my entire career, the biggest difference is that in the future there will be no lines on the battlefield,” he said. “So that’s the path we’ve been going down for a while. And it’s starting to actually mature and come to fruition now."

Hyten’s comments come as the DoD works to develop a joint warfighting capability concept by the end of the year, according to the report.