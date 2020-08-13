GSA Looks to Expand Agency Engagements for CoE Program; David Peters Quoted

GSA

The General Services Administration (GSA) is working to expand its Centers of Excellence (CoE) initiative to agency partners beyond the Department of Agriculture (USDA), Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), FedScoop reported Wednesday.

David Peters, deputy executive director for the CoE program at GSA, told attendees at the recent FedInsider event that his office first considers key areas needed for agencies to fulfill mission goals before partnering with stakeholders. He cited topic areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and robotic process automation (RPA) as common subjects for agency efforts.

“I wouldn’t really say there’s a playbook, but there’s definitely strategies that can be applied to address the specific mission, resources, funding source of where a customer is and what they want to improve — including how they measure it,” Peters said.

GSA has been collaborating with agencies for nine CoE engagements to date, according to the publication.