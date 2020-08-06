MetTel Secures $230M Under GSA GICS Task Orders; Wray Varley Quoted

Wray Varley

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has selected MetTel for its Infrastructure and Communications Solutions (GICS) Enterprise Information Solutions (EIS) task orders for Network and Voice with a combined value of $230 million over the next 13 years, MelTel announced on Thursday.

"The GSA recognized MetTel's ability to deliver industry-leading voice and data solutions like SD-WAN, which have transformed legacy networks for our commercial clients, and we are thrilled that they have entrusted MetTel to deliver those 21st-century solutions to the federal government," said Wray Varley, vice president of Federal Sales for MetTel.

Under the GSA GICS Task Orders, MetTel will help GSA modernize and transform its network architecture to meet future needs. MetTel will provide data services, voice services, and managed services, including Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services (MTIPS).

MetTel has partnered with Raytheon Technologies in Nov. 2017 to help build and manage its MTIPS platform. With access to the MetTel EIS Portal, the GSA will have an award-winning "single pane of glass" to monitor and access reporting and performance details in near real-time on the data and voice services delivered via the MetTel network.

