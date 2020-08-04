NASA Confirms Integration Schedule of Lucy Asteroid Probe Mission

Jupiter Asteroids Image from NASA

NASA has concluded the systems integration review of a space probe mission that will explore Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, verifying the spacecraft's components for integration.

The review evaluated the integration schedule of the Lucy spacecraft's subsystems, electrical components, scientific instruments, navigation systems and communications, NASA said Monday.

The assessment confirmed the availability of plans, personnel and facilities required for the on-schedule integration of these components. The review ran from July 27 to 30.

NASA had to delay some of Lucy's production activities due to COVID-19 restrictions and made a new schedule that still accommodates the planned October 2021 launch date. The space agency can proceed to Lucy's assembly and test activities with Lockheed Martin next month.