Reps. Will Hurd, Robin Kelly to Introduce Legislation on AI Research, Ethics

Brenda Marie Rivers August 27, 2020 News, Technology, Wash100

Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas and two-time Wash100 Award winner, and Robin Kelly, D-Ill., plan to introduce legislation focused on driving research into artificial intelligence and its impact on ethics, national security and the workforce, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

Hurd told attendees at a Bipartisan Policy Center virtual event that the legislation is based on approaches detailed by the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

He noted that agencies should partner with industry to establish a "cyber National guard” to improve cybersecurity and promote the good use of AI.

Eric Schmidt, chairman of the Congress-mandated National Security Commission on AI, said the U.S. needs to “place some big bets” on AI research over the next five years to stay ahead of adversaries like China.

“There are things that the federal government is the only potential funder of,” he noted. “We need more money, because money does drive the signals around hiring, building organizations, making experiments and so forth.”

