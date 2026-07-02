- CISA has created ANCHOR-CI to expand information sharing and coordination across critical infrastructure stakeholders
- ANCHOR-CI includes the establishment of four types of councils
- The 2026 Homeland Security Summit will highlight AI, cyber defense and more
The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has established the Alliance of National Councils for Homeland Operational Resilience – Critical Infrastructure, or ANCHOR-CI, to help expand information sharing and advance government-industry collaboration to strengthen the security of U.S. critical infrastructure.
As CISA advances new coordination models for critical infrastructure security through the ANCHOR-CI advisory framework, government and industry leaders continue to focus on strengthening public-private collaboration across the homeland security mission. Join the 2026 Homeland Security Summit, where experts will discuss artificial intelligence, cyber defense and operational capabilities across major DHS agencies. Sign up now for this Nov. 12 event to hear firsthand perspectives on the challenges and opportunities shaping the homeland security mission.
What Is ANCHOR-CI?
ANCHOR-CI is an advisory body framework managed by DHS and CISA and builds on lessons learned from the Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council. It is designed to formalize and broaden engagement between public and private critical infrastructure owners and operators to enable timely coordination on emerging threats and sector-specific risks.
ANCHOR-CI provides structured advice and recommendations to DHS through CISA to strengthen the federal government’s ability to secure critical infrastructure and cyberspace.
It establishes a framework for collaboration, coordination and information sharing between the federal government and critical infrastructure stakeholders to improve resilience, assess emerging threats and vulnerabilities, exchange best practices, and enhance coordination among sector risk management agencies and industry partners.
ANCHOR-CI is authorized to operate for an initial two-year period and may be extended by the DHS secretary under Section 871 of the Homeland Security Act.
Initial reports of plans to replace CIPAC with a new advisory council emerged in February.
What Did DHS Secretary & Acting CISA Director Say About ANCHOR-CI?
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the framework will enhance collaboration across government and industry.
“The new and innovative ANCHOR-CI framework will be a game changer in how the public and private sectors collaborate and share information,” Mullin said. “In a rapidly evolving threat environment, ANCHOR-CI will ensure we have the right people in the room working together to keep the critical infrastructure Americans rely on secure and resilient. This is just another example of the partnership needed to confront the threats of today and tomorrow.”
CISA Acting Director Nick Andersen said the initiative is designed to strengthen engagement across the critical infrastructure community.
“This framework was developed to address the unique challenges our partners face, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are met,” Andersen said. “By establishing ANCHOR-CI, CISA is not only fulfilling its core statutory mission but also strengthening our collective ability to safeguard the vital services Americans rely on every day.”
What Are the 4 Types of Councils Under ANCHOR-CI?
ANCHOR-CI will establish four council structures to support coordinated engagement across critical infrastructure stakeholders:
- Critical Infrastructure Sector Councils
These councils represent designated critical infrastructure sectors and are composed of sector coordinating councils, or SCCs, and government coordinating councils, or GCCs. SCCs are self-organized and self-governed groups of owners and operators, while GCCs include federal, state, local, tribal and territorial government representatives aligned to each sector.
- Cross-Sector Councils
These councils address threats, interdependencies and issues that affect multiple critical infrastructure sectors. Membership may include federal, SLTT governments and private-sector participants to support coordinated responses to cross-cutting risks and emerging challenges.
- Critical Infrastructure Industry Councils
These councils focus on industries that do not align with traditional sector frameworks or that span multiple sectors. They bring together operators of complex systems to address specialized challenges, coordinate risk management and develop shared approaches to resilience.
- Regional Coordinating Councils
These councils address geographically specific risks that impact local and national critical infrastructure resilience. They provide a forum for regional public- and private-sector stakeholders to coordinate on localized threats and inform broader national security and resilience efforts.