CISA has created ANCHOR-CI to expand information sharing and coordination across critical infrastructure stakeholders

ANCHOR-CI includes the establishment of four types of councils

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The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has established the Alliance of National Councils for Homeland Operational Resilience – Critical Infrastructure, or ANCHOR-CI, to help expand information sharing and advance government-industry collaboration to strengthen the security of U.S. critical infrastructure.

As CISA advances new coordination models for critical infrastructure security through the ANCHOR-CI advisory framework, government and industry leaders continue to focus on strengthening public-private collaboration across the homeland security mission. Join the 2026 Homeland Security Summit, where experts will discuss artificial intelligence, cyber defense and operational capabilities across major DHS agencies. Sign up now for this Nov. 12 event to hear firsthand perspectives on the challenges and opportunities shaping the homeland security mission.

What Is ANCHOR-CI?

ANCHOR-CI is an advisory body framework managed by DHS and CISA and builds on lessons learned from the Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council. It is designed to formalize and broaden engagement between public and private critical infrastructure owners and operators to enable timely coordination on emerging threats and sector-specific risks.

ANCHOR-CI provides structured advice and recommendations to DHS through CISA to strengthen the federal government’s ability to secure critical infrastructure and cyberspace.

It establishes a framework for collaboration, coordination and information sharing between the federal government and critical infrastructure stakeholders to improve resilience, assess emerging threats and vulnerabilities, exchange best practices, and enhance coordination among sector risk management agencies and industry partners.

ANCHOR-CI is authorized to operate for an initial two-year period and may be extended by the DHS secretary under Section 871 of the Homeland Security Act.

Initial reports of plans to replace CIPAC with a new advisory council emerged in February.

What Did DHS Secretary & Acting CISA Director Say About ANCHOR-CI?

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the framework will enhance collaboration across government and industry.

“The new and innovative ANCHOR-CI framework will be a game changer in how the public and private sectors collaborate and share information,” Mullin said. “In a rapidly evolving threat environment, ANCHOR-CI will ensure we have the right people in the room working together to keep the critical infrastructure Americans rely on secure and resilient. This is just another example of the partnership needed to confront the threats of today and tomorrow.”

CISA Acting Director Nick Andersen said the initiative is designed to strengthen engagement across the critical infrastructure community.

“This framework was developed to address the unique challenges our partners face, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are met,” Andersen said. “By establishing ANCHOR-CI, CISA is not only fulfilling its core statutory mission but also strengthening our collective ability to safeguard the vital services Americans rely on every day.”

What Are the 4 Types of Councils Under ANCHOR-CI?

ANCHOR-CI will establish four council structures to support coordinated engagement across critical infrastructure stakeholders: