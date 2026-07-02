CIA Director John Ratcliffe highlighted some milestones in the agency’s commitment to accelerating the acquisition of AI and other technologies

He mentioned the new Office of Corporate Partnerships and the Directorate of Mission Systems, previously the Directorate of Digital Innovation

Ratcliffe said their centralized vetting approach is showing promise in shortening their procurement timeline

CIA Director and 2025 Wash100 inductee John Ratcliffe announced that the agency has reorganized some key offices and streamlined procurement processes and partnerships in alignment with its artificial intelligence adoption goals, according to a Federal News Network article.

Ratcliffe on Tuesday delivered a keynote speech at the Amazon Web Services Summit, where he reported on the agency’s progress in implementing a new acquisition framework for AI and other technologies.

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What Changes Have Been Made to CIA’s Cyber Offices?

According to Ratcliffe, the agency reformed the Directorate of Digital Innovation into the Directorate of Mission Systems so that the department can focus on advanced data, cybersecurity and infrastructure support instead of offensive cyber or intelligence operations. Meanwhile, CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence has been turned into a full mission center to enhance its digital, operational, analytic and technical capabilities.

What Has the CIA Done to Streamline Procurement Processes?

Ratcliffe said the agency is working toward a six-month processing time for acquiring new technologies through centralized vetting and a new branch that will serve as a “single point of access” for industry partnerships. It has established the Office of Corporate Partnerships as part of a “more structured approach” to private sector collaborations, which have previously been hindered by security restrictions and lack of coordination.

“While I can’t predict just how fast AI and the other emerging technologies will advance, or how far they’re going to take us, what I can say is that we’re going to do everything we can to deliver all of the top tools necessary for our officers to succeed to keep America safe,” Ratcliffe said.