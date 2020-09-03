Aaron Weis: Navy to Implement Microsoft-Built Enterprise Collaboration Platform in 2021

Aaron Weis CIO U.S. Navy

Aaron Weis, chief information officer of the U.S. Navy and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said the service is transitioning away from a Microsoft-built collaboration tool temporarily deployed for telework operations, C4ISRnet reported Wednesday.

Weis told attendees at a Navy Gold Coast webinar that the service plans to implement a Microsoft Office 365 enterprise platform that includes the company’s Teams offering as the Department of Defense (DoD) prepares to discontinue the Teams-based Commercial Virtual Remote (CVR) environment in June 2021.

Office 365, which includes document-sharing and telephony tools, is expected to replace the CVR platform currently supporting around 200,000 DoD users.

“As we move to this new environment which will enable these capabilities, we will obsolete that legacy infrastructure, and there is goodness to be gained there from a cybersecurity perspective, from an operational perspective, from a cost perspective,” said Weis.

In January, the Navy and Marine Corps began a pilot effort to implement the Office 365 platform to support 10,000 users.

The Navy has also accelerated acquisition channels, modernized emerging technologies and increased research and development to become more effective in warfare.

The Navy has also accelerated acquisition channels, modernized emerging technologies and increased research and development to become more effective in warfare. As the Navy continues to evolve to meet the growing demands, challenges still remain.

