DISA Eyes DoD-Wide Implementation of Software-Defined Network Tech

SD-WAN

Bryon Doyle, head of the infrastructure directorate at the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), has said the agency is reaching out to its customers and vendors to help inform its efforts to deploy next-generation network technologies.

Doyle told Federal News Network in a prior interview that DISA is planning to deploy software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) capabilities across the Department of Defense (DoD) enterprise, the publication reported Tuesday.

DISA is working to assess the current implementation of SD-WAN and emulate the private sector’s use of SD-WAN technology. Cybersecurity, including supply-chain risk management, is also a key priority for DISA as it continues cloud migration efforts, according to Doyle.

“We have to assemble our strategy from those different sort of personas or dimensions to what we do,” Doyle noted. “So there’s a lot of vendor outreach. There’s a ton of engagement where we want to understand what our industry partners are doing.”