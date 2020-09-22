DoD to Award Grants to Bolster Natl Security Industrial Base

DoD

The Department of Defense (DoD) has earmarked $25 million in grants to support six projects that aim to augment the national security industrial base. DoD said Monday that it seeks to enhance research, development and small business efforts through the funding initiative.

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development will receive $1.4 million to modernize in-state defense prime vertical supply chains, while the University of Alabama will secure $3.7 million to conduct workforce training and adopt manufacturing technologies in the region.

DoD awarded the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development $5 million to drive workforce development activities across the state, while the California Governor’s Office of Planning and Research will receive $4.9 million to update defense manufacturing capabilities and establish the California Advanced Defense Ecosystems and National Consortia.

Catalyst Connection will secure $5 million to employ an industrial production ecosystem to reinforce defense manufacturing capabilities, while the department will allot the same amount to the Ohio Development Services Agency to offer technical assistance and workforce training for small and medium-sized businesses.

DoD picked the awardees through a competitive acquisition and will provide funding from fiscal year 2020 funds.