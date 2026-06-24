NASA has named Sean Gallagher chief information officer

Gallagher had served as acting CIO since January before the permanent appointment

NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson will keynote the 2026 Air and Space Summit

NASA has appointed Sean Gallagher, an IT executive within the space agency, as chief information officer, making permanent his appointment after serving in the role on an acting basis since January.

In this capacity, Gallagher will oversee NASA’s portfolio of IT products and services, the agency said Tuesday.

What Did NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson Say About Gallagher’s Appointment?

Matt Anderson, deputy administrator at NASA, said Gallagher’s leadership has helped strengthen the agency’s IT foundation and support employees with secure and modern technology tools.

“As CIO, Sean will continue advancing the agency’s technology capabilities to support discovery, innovation, and mission success across NASA,” Anderson added.

Anderson is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit. The July 30 event will bring together government and industry leaders for discussions on network modernization, commercial space relay, optical networks, artificial intelligence, machine learning and other emerging technologies shaping the future of aerospace and defense. Secure your seat now!

Who Is Sean Gallagher?

Gallagher most recently served as acting CIO and deputy CIO for operations within NASA’s Office of the Chief Information Officer. He also served as a senior adviser for transformation.

He was CIO of NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, where he led IT initiatives supporting space, aeronautics, research, engineering and test missions. In 2012, he joined NASA as Glenn’s deputy CIO.

Earlier in his career, he worked at Booz Allen Hamilton as a senior associate supporting federal, defense and commercial customers.

Gallagher also served in the U.S. Army as a Signal Corps officer. His military assignments included platoon leader, human resource manager for the 40th Signal Battalion and network engineer for the 11th Signal Brigade.

The John Carroll University physics graduate holds a master’s degree in computer information systems from the University of Phoenix.