GSA Awards American Systems $43.5M Contract to Support ANG JTAC Training System

Peter Smith President

American Systems has been awarded a five-year, $43.5 million GSA Alliant 2 Task Order to perform comprehensive operation, maintenance and sustainment of the Air National Guard (ANG) Advanced Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training system (AAJTS), the company reported on Monday.

“We are proud to support advanced, simulator-based training for our military customers in delivering our Strategic Solutions to meet their mission requirements. This is one more example of our capabilities aligning with critical mission needs and ensuring the ANG is able to train their warfighters,” said Peter Smith , president and CEO of American Systems, and three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

American Systems will work to satisfy the ANG JTAC and combat controller squadron level continuation, qualification and mission rehearsal training requirements. The company will also provide on-site support to the 17 different AAJTS device locations in the continental U.S.

Under the contract, American Systems will provide a Training System Support Center that will support Program Management, Systems Engineering, Software Development and Test, Hardware Design, Cyber Security, System Upgrades and Enhancements, Distributed Mission Operations, Help Desk Support, Depot /Spares Management, and Contractor Logistics Support.

“We are proud to be able to deliver our technical expertise to the ANG—we know what’s at stake,” Smith added.

GSA’s Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) is a Best-in-Class GWAC that is preferred governmentwide solution, offers artificial intelligence (AI), distributed ledger technology (DLT), robotic process automation (RPA) and other types of emerging technologies. It provides IT solutions to federal agencies, while strengthening chances in federal contracting for small businesses through subcontracting.

About American Systems

Founded in 1975, American Systems is a government engineering and IT solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,450 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DOD, Intel, and civilian government customers.