IARPA has opened a new pathway for industry to reach intelligence community customers

Solution providers will gain access to the platform starting Aug. 1

The 2026 Intel Summit will explore OSINT, analytics and AI-era cybersecurity

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity has launched the IARPA Solutions Marketplace, a new digital platform built to connect industry innovators with the intelligence community.

As the intelligence community continues to open new doors for industry collaboration, the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 offers a related opportunity to connect with the people driving that shift. Government and industry leaders will cover open-source data, analytics, OSINT and cybersecurity in the age of artificial intelligence, among other pressing topics. Save your seat today to join the conversation.

“To effectively harness private sector innovation and align it to the Intelligence Community’s needs, we had to create a new, streamlined pathway for industry partners,” Jack Cooper, acting deputy director of IARPA, said in a statement published on LinkedIn on Friday.

The marketplace builds on IARPA’s continued effort to expand industry access to IC. In April, IARPA launched five new AI-focused research programs under its Emerging Technology Accelerator framework, opening new pathways for industry to support mission-critical intelligence capabilities through prototype other transaction agreements.

What Is the IARPA Solutions Marketplace?

The IARPA Solutions Marketplace is a new digital environment designed to enable solution providers to pitch technologies to intelligence and federal agencies through short videos. IARPA reviews each submission under existing authorities, and government customers can then view, compare and work directly with providers whose solutions pass that review without further competition.

The platform seeks to streamline the procurement process by adopting rapid acquisition pathways to accelerate the delivery of new capabilities to mission customers, according to a notice published Friday on SAM.gov.

IARPA will open the marketplace to solution providers on Aug. 1.

What Are the Strategic Focus Areas for the Marketplace?

IARPA identified five strategic focus areas for solutions submitted to the marketplace: