DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly highlighted the significance of a unified digital backbone to the agency’s modernization agenda

The agency’s annual guidance for fiscal 2027 prioritizes supply chain visibility and global operations

DLA created the Agency Transformation Center to coordinate modernization initiatives and business process re-engineering

The Defense Logistics Agency is calling for a unified digital backbone linking its workforce and external stakeholders, as part of a broader modernization push.

What Are DLA’s Fiscal 2027 Modernization Priorities?

DLA said Friday the recently issued Fiscal Year 2027 Annual Guidance from Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly emphasizes the continued prioritization of the agency, supply chains and global operations. The guidance ties the enterprisewide digital infrastructure directly to that goal as the mechanism for achieving predictive, artificial intelligence-assisted visibility into supply networks.

The latest guidance builds on DLA’s broader modernization strategy. In its 2025–2030 strategic plan, the agency identified people, precision, posture and partnerships as four imperatives for transforming its capabilities and strengthening support for warfighters.

Simerly attributed the agency’s transformation to geopolitical instability, ongoing military operations and fiscal pressures, and called for moving away from legacy processes toward a focus on military readiness.

How Will the Transformation Be Implemented?

The agency plans to follow a two-pronged operational strategy focused on scaling established programs while rapidly deploying new digital tools. DLA established the Agency Transformation Center to oversee and coordinate these strategic initiatives. This designated center is tasked with synchronizing modernization efforts and driving business process re-engineering across the enterprise. DLA will monitor its ongoing progress through measured objectives and key results.