NASA Lays Down Detailed Plan for Artemis Program

Artemis

NASA has formed plans that would guide activities composing Artemis, an effort to revive manned space exploration. The space agency said Tuesday its updated Artemis plans lay down current progress, key missions and partnerships essential to the program.

“As we’ve solidified more of our exploration plans in recent months, we’ve continued to refine our budget and architecture,” said Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator and 2019 Wash100 Award recipient.

The document highlights efforts leading up to NASA's planned return of humans to the moon in 2024. The space agency will launch an Orion spacecraft with the Space Launch System rocket in 2021 for an uncrewed test, and in 2023 for the program's first manned lunar flyby.

NASA will also send demonstrations to the moon semiannually from 2021.

Gateway, a lunar outpost for the program, is also exhibiting rapid progress. The agency plans to integrate the lunar outpost's main power-propulsion and logistics segments in 2023 to support autonomous lunar missions.