Robotic Research Wins Grant to Support DoT FTA AIM Project; Alberto Lacaze Quoted

Robotic Research has been awarded a share of the $14 million Department of Transportation (DoT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Accelerating Innovative Mobility (AIM) grant to develop an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that will support Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant precision docking, the company reported on Tuesday.

“We are honored to partner with KCATA to deliver an innovative and cost-effective precision docking solution that can assist drivers in maintaining ADA-compliant gaps at all stops,” said Alberto Lacaze , president of Robotic Research.

Robotic Research will create the system for Kansas City Area Transportation Authority ’s (KCATA) Prospect MAX Bus Rapid Transit line. “We look forward to working with the KCATA team to provide a novel solution that improves the rider experience and makes driver tasks easier, safer and less complicated,” added Lacaze.

Under the project, Robotic Research will equip three heavy-duty buses with an ADAS that will leverage sensors to provide precision guidance to drivers, without requiring drive-by-wire or mechanical retrofits. The buses will operate in revenue service to allow for data collection on performance.

Robotic Research’s technology will help operators overcome ADA-compliant gaps between platforms, which will improve accessibility, reduce dwell time and ensure a better transportation experience. The award is one of 25 projects announced by the FTA to advance innovation within the U.S. public transit system.

