SOSi Named to 2021 Military Friendly Employer; Julian Setian Quoted

Julian Setian CEO SOSi

SOS International (SOSi) has announced that the company has earned a spot on the 2021 Military Friendly Employer , marking the second consecutive year SOSi has been designated for this honor. SOSi earned a place on the list based on the company’s ability to meet thresholds for applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

“We are proud of the fact that more than 25% of our workforce are veterans.” said Julian Setian , SOSi’s CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “Veterans offer above average work ethic, leadership, and technical skills compared to those who have not served, and they make our company better.”

SOSi was evaluated through both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

“Companies that have earned this designation have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans within their organizations,” said Josh Rosen, Director of Military Friendly. “To them, hiring veterans isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s good for business.”

Earlier this year, SOSi announced that the company sponsored the PenFed Foundation’s launch of the Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Master’s Program . The company donated $200 thousand to support the foundation as it continues its mission to empower veteran entrepreneurs through program, mentorship and networking opportunities.