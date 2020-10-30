GSA, DoD Re-Award $4.4B DEOS BPA to CSRA; Dana Deasy, Emily Murphy Quoted

Dana Deasy CIO DoD

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and U.S. Department of Defense have re-awarded the approximate $4.4 billion, ten-year Defense Enterprise Office Solutions (DEOS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to CSRA , with Contractor Teaming Partners Dell Marketing L.P. and Minburn Technology Group .

“DEOS is a key part of the Department’s Digital Modernization Strategy and its fit-for-purpose cloud offering will streamline our use of cloud email and collaborative tools while enhancing cybersecurity and information sharing based on standardized needs and market offerings,” said DoD CIO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, Dana Deasy .

Under DEOS, CSRA will provide productivity tools, including word processing and spreadsheets, email, collaboration, file sharing and storage. “With the award of DEOS, the Department will be able to transfer a significant part of the ongoing technical and management load to the integrator and free up strained resources to execute other priority missions,” Deasy added.

The DOD CIO and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) have worked with GSA to reduce duplicative efforts across the Department, simplify contract administration and reduce associated costs by using GSA’s IT Schedule 70 contract vehicle to deliver commercial cloud technology.

The Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) Cloud Smart Strategy has established a method for federal agencies to adopt cloud solutions. consistent with the President’s Management Agenda and will run in close alignment with the DEOS acquisition strategy.

“DEOS demonstrates how DOD-GSA collaboration achieves better financial, security, and mission results,” said GSA administrator Emily Murphy , who is also a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “While the cost savings are themselves compelling, more importantly DEOS will enable DoD to more easily share mission-critical information across all military services and enhance cybersecurity.”

The contract includes a five-year base period with two two-year options and one one-year option.

About GSA

The mission of the U.S. General Services Administration is to deliver value and savings in real estate, acquisition, technology, and other mission-support services across government. One of its four strategic objectives is to improve the way federal agencies buy, build and use technology.