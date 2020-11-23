Amentum Closes Acquisition of DynCorp; John Vollmer Quoted

John Vollmer CEO Amentum

Amentum has closed the acquisition of DynCorp International , a provider of aviation, logistics, training, intelligence and operational solutions, worldwide, Amentum reported on Monday. With the purchase, Amentum will expand its growth into new markets, accelerate capabilities, and further Amentum’s offering of differentiated solutions to its customers’ missions.

“The addition of DynCorp International will make us a powerhouse with an enduring mission focus and market-leading positions in several key areas,” said John Vollmer , Amentum CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

The combination has also created one of the largest providers of mission critical support services to government customers, with 34,000 team members in 105 countries around the world. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as financial advisor to Amentum, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP acted as legal counsel, and Covington & Burling LLP acted as regulatory and government contracts counsel. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as DynCorp International’s financial advisors and Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP acted as legal counsel.

“The enhanced size, scope, and footprint of the combined organization will help ensure sustained delivery excellence to our customers and allow us to pursue transformational opportunities in the market,” Vollmer added.

Amentum entered the DynCorp acquisition on Sept. 24. Following the announcement, ExecutiveBiz followed up with Vollmer to gain additional insights on how the purchase would shape Amentum’s strategy and offerings.

ExecutiveBiz: What are some of the initiatives Amentum will pursue in new markets once the acquisition is complete?

“Some of the primary markets that both companies plan to emerge in are asset management, critical infrastructure and supply chain management. That is a market for the federal marketplace, not just the Department of Defense (DoD), but also the Department of Energy (DoE) and other federal agencies as well.”

To read John Vollmer’s full Executive Spotlight , visit blog.executivebiz.com .

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. Amentum draws from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., Amentum employs more than 34,000 people in all 50 states and 105 foreign countries and territories.