Jacobs CMS Business Names LTG Bruce Crawford as SVP of Strategic Development; Dawne Hickton Quoted

Jacobs has appointed retired Army LTG Bruce Crawford as senior vice president of Strategic Development for the company’s Critical Mission Solutions (CMS) line of business. Crawford will provide strategic leadership, vision and focus to support growth and innovative solutions across the company’s client base within CMS.

"Lieutenant General Crawford is an inspiring thought leader that brings a depth of strong leadership experience to our Critical Mission Solutions business strategy," said Jacobs executive vice president and COO of Critical Mission Solutions Dawne Hickton , who is also a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Crawford is the former Army chief information officer (CIO), and will bring over three decades of experience to Jacobs. He has expertise across national security, enterprise information technology (IT) and cybersecurity.

Most recently he served as the principal enterprise IT and cybersecurity policy advisor to the Secretary of the Army and the Army Chief of Staff, and has held a variety of operational and strategic leadership positions in every major theater of operations including North America, Europe, the Pacific and Southwest Asia.

Crawford holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Master of Science degrees in both Administration and National Resource Strategy. A decorated combat veteran, Crawford was also named 2020 Black Engineer of the Year by the Black Engineer of the Year Association (BEYA).

"Together, we now have the industry's foremost expertise to deliver even more innovative solutions for our clients and our communities around the world," Hickton added.

