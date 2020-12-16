AFS Wins US Navy Task Order to Support Enterprise Transformation; Vince Vlasho Quoted

Vince Vlasho Defense Lead AFS

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture , has been awarded a five-year, $38 million task order to help the Department of the Navy drive an enterprise transformation strategy , the company reported on Wednesday. AFS will help restructure the Navy’s plans and practices to include data, cloud, cybersecurity, architecture, investments, and talent. AFS’ support will enable the service branch to achieve greater advantage and readiness.

“We’re honored to help the Department of the Navy manage its digital, data and IT services so they can focus critical resources on mission-specific requirements,” said Vince Vlasho , who leads Accenture Federal Services’ Defense portfolio. “As commercial technology accelerates, we want to ensure that the DON adapts and has what it needs to maximize readiness and warfighting effectiveness.”

Under the task order, AFS will provide information technology (IT) and management consulting services to the Navy, Marine Corps and the Department of Defense (DoD) leadership. AFS’ effort will help the Navy transform investment strategy for enterprise capability modernization to enhance joint-domain capabilities.

AFS leverage innovative solutions that scale to meet future needs and improve operational outcomes. The work includes transformation for the Navy’s enterprise through strategy, digital, portfolio planning, enterprise architecture, data management, modeling and architecture, cybersecurity and organizational change management activities.

