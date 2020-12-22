Baird Serves as Financial Advisor to ProModel Government Services Under NuWave Acquisition; Jean Stack, GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers Quoted

Reggie Brothers CEO NuWave

NuWave Solutions has acquired ProModel Government Services , provider of analytic software solutions for federal agencies, from the ProModel Corporation . With the purchase, NuWave will gain access to ProModel Government Services’ innovative and adaptable custom model-based software solutions.

“ProModel Government Services is uniquely qualified to help federal government agencies with their decision making, and help ensure that their processes are more efficient and resources are better managed,” said Dr. Reggie Brothers , CEO of NuWave and GovCon Expert .

ProModel Government Services’ solutions offer near real-time situational awareness of the current environment and a predictive view of the future, enabling government organizations to make rapid, informed decisions that impact defense readiness.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for our team to join NuWave, a national security focused advanced analytics company that deeply understands the unique challenges and opportunities of our sector,” said Carl Napoletano , senior vice president and general manager of ProModel Government Services.

Akerman served as legal advisor and Ernst & Young served as financial advisor to NuWave. Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg served as legal advisor and Baird served as the financial advisor to ProModel Corporation.

“There is a strong strategic focus on companies that operate in data intensive environments, helping the government make better decisions in real time,” Jean Stack , managing director for Baird and 2019 Wash100 Awardee , told ExecutiveGov.

The purchase ProModel Government Services marks the second NuWave acquisition since it was acquired by AE Industrial Partners (AEI) in June 2020. Earlier this month, NuWave acquired BigBear to grow its portfolio in data computing and analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, geospatial information systems, data mining and systems engineering.

“NuWave has done a great job in focusing on companies that have high-end, advanced analytics capabilities with its acquisitions of BigBear and now ProModel Government Services,” Stack added.