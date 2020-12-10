ECS Recognized as CAP Federal Services Preferred Employer; Aaron Burciaga Quoted

Aaron Burciaga ECS

ECS has been recognized as the first Certified Analytics Professionals (CAP) Preferred Employer in the federal services space, the company reported on Thursday. CAP is operated by the Institute for Operations Research and Management Sciences (INFORMS), and is certified by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

“We are thrilled to be named a CAP Preferred Employer,” said Aaron Burciaga , senior director of analytics and artificial intelligence at ECS. “This recognition furthers the investments that ECS makes in its employees.”

ECS specializes in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with over more than 20 years’ experience in delivering advanced data and IT solutions across the government and commercial industries.

The company has supported its clients by managing information at the enterprise level, and has continued to deliver information at scale. ECS has also provided end-to-end solutions in digital readiness through agile processes, domain experts and novel technologies.

“We are excited to see how our analytics professionals will grow with CAP and to build our team with new CAP and aCAP recruits—all part of our program to continue delivering top tech and ever more impactful AI/ML solutions for our clients,” Burciaga added.

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering.

The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States.