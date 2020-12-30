Unanet

NIST Selects Four Awardees for Metals-Based 3D Printing Research

Nichols Martin December 30, 2020 News, Technology

NIST Selects Four Awardees for Metals-Based 3D Printing Research
3D Printing Research

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has granted a total of almost $4 million to four institutions for help to further implement metals-based additive manufacturing in the U.S. Georgia Tech Research Corp., the University of Texas at El Paso, Purdue University and Northeastern University will each receive either nearly or exactly $1 million in grants under the Metals-Based Additive Manufacturing Grants Program.

The effort aims to address quality issues, fabrication speed, dimensional accuracy, computational requirements and other matters that hinder the adoption of metals-based 3D printing. Awardees will help NIST study and develop standards for metals-based additive manufacturing techniques such as cold spray and laser powder bed fusion.

“By addressing important measurement challenges, these projects will improve U.S. manufacturers’ ability to use metals-based additive manufacturing to make high-quality, innovative and complex products at high volume,” said Walter Copan, NIST director and the U.S. undersecretary of commerce for standards and technology.

NIST will distribute the program's funds over a two-year period.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Gerard Badorrek

Report: Federal RPA Program Maturity Saw 70% Increase in FY20; Gerard Badorrek Quoted

A Federal Robotic Process Automation Community of Practice report states that overall RPA program maturity for fiscal year 2020 increased by 70 percent from FY19 as agencies continue to deploy automation in more functional areas. Adopting sophisticated technology platforms for RPA programs would additionally ensure long-term program capacity and effectiveness, the report states.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved