NIST Selects Four Awardees for Metals-Based 3D Printing Research

3D Printing Research

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has granted a total of almost $4 million to four institutions for help to further implement metals-based additive manufacturing in the U.S. Georgia Tech Research Corp., the University of Texas at El Paso, Purdue University and Northeastern University will each receive either nearly or exactly $1 million in grants under the Metals-Based Additive Manufacturing Grants Program.

The effort aims to address quality issues, fabrication speed, dimensional accuracy, computational requirements and other matters that hinder the adoption of metals-based 3D printing. Awardees will help NIST study and develop standards for metals-based additive manufacturing techniques such as cold spray and laser powder bed fusion.

“By addressing important measurement challenges, these projects will improve U.S. manufacturers’ ability to use metals-based additive manufacturing to make high-quality, innovative and complex products at high volume,” said Walter Copan, NIST director and the U.S. undersecretary of commerce for standards and technology.

NIST will distribute the program's funds over a two-year period.