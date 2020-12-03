Tsymmetry Names Jeff Affuso as CEO

Jeff Affuso CEO Tsymmetry

Tsymmetry has appointed Jeff Affuso as the chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Todd Sickles , the company reported on Thursday. Affuso has more than two decades of proven leadership and strategic business development experience, with high levels of responsibility and results.

“From my first conversation with Jeff, and the many others we’ve had, there was absolute alignment between Jeff's experience in cultivating sustainable growth, tech innovation and our collective vision for the evolution of this company. Jeff is a consummate professional and a thoughtful leader.“ said Tsymmetry chairman, Philip Lowit .

Affuso has led large, geographically dispersed teams of more than 280 professionals supporting complex technology, advisory and mission support services, including international programs.

Prior to joining Tsymmetry, Affuso served as chief operating officer (COO) and chief growth officer (CGO) of DRT Strategies (DRT), an information technology (IT) solutions provider that supports federal health and federal civilian markets.

Throughout his career, Affuso has developed a broad network of industry relationships ranging from Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB) to major Federal Contractors.

“Over the last 10 years, Tsymmetry has developed into a well-respected federal prime contractor through the efforts of the entire Tsymmetry team. I am confident that under Jeff’s leadership, this company will further establish itself as an industry leader, creating many new opportunities. Jeff is well suited for this role and the next chapter of this company,” Sickles said.

About Tsymmetry

Tsymmetry is a nationally recognized information technology (IT) and business services provider, serving the Federal Government, focusing on National Security and Public Safety. The award-winning firm specializes in application development and testing, cybersecurity, network engineering, infrastructure support and program management.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in Santa Fe (NM), and Melbourne (FL), Tsymmetry supports mission-critical programs in the U.S. as well as multiple OCONUS locations around the world. The Firm has a strong reputation of deploying innovative technology solutions and helping its clients achieve operational excellence through its mission of accelerated good governance.