CGI Federal’s Stephanie Mango Recognized in WeQual Awards

Stephanie Mango CGI Federal

Stephanie Mango , senior vice president of Security, Assistance, Justice and Health Programs with CGI Federal , has been named as a finalist for the WeQual Awards 2021 in The Americas region, CGI reported on Wednesday.

Mango has been recognized for her leadership, cognitive ability, drive and resilience, integrity, emotional intelligence, personal development, approach to equality and knowledge of the business. Mango has more than two decades of IT experience.

With CGI Federal, Mango leads the development and execution of the business and solutions strategy for a diverse client portfolio including the Department of Defense (DoD), Homeland Security , Justice , Veterans Affairs , Health and Human Services , Intelligence Community , and the Legislative and Judicial Branches.

Additionally, Mango has served in leadership positions across the government markets in profit and loss operations, business development, sales operations and strategic planning. She has supported federal organizations in the civilian, defense and intelligence communities to help improve operations through business and information technology solutions.

With CGI, Mango has expanded the company’s footprint in the federal sector by leveraging innovative business models and solutions to drive efficiency, effectiveness and desired outcomes for her customers.

In Oct. 2020, CGI was awarded a $400 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract to provide mail and general support services to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The contract has a one-year base period with four option years and two additional 1-year award terms.

CGI's governance, corporate infrastructure and more than 10 years of partnering with DOJ provide an in-depth understanding of agency's operations, enabling us to react quickly, with the utmost sensitivity and discretion," said Mango.

Under the contract, CGI will deliver shared services to the DOJ and its associated divisions, as well as other federal agencies. The company will support DOJ’s mission to achieve economies of scale and provide efficient solutions across the agency's component offices.