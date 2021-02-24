GSA to Offer ID Proofing Service for Contracting Portal Entity Registration Accounts

General Services Administration

The General Services Administration (GSA) plans to implement an identity proofing tool as part of new security updates to the agency's consolidated federal contracting website on May 24th.

A GSA blog post published Thursday says the agency will initially verify the identities of SAM website users who administer entity registrations as an optional service and accept feedback on the process.

The agency will offer the ID proofing feature for voluntary use by registration administrators before making it a requirement when the government's 2022 fiscal year starts in October.

As part of the process, registrants must submit their phone and social security numbers and upload photos from state-issued identification documents, according to the blog entry.

GSA added it will meld the legacy and beta versions of the SAM portal on the same date of new security implementation to make it easier for site users to search contract opportunities.