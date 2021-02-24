Unanet

GSA to Offer ID Proofing Service for Contracting Portal Entity Registration Accounts

Matthew Nelson February 24, 2021 News

GSA to Offer ID Proofing Service for Contracting Portal Entity Registration Accounts
General Services Administration

The General Services Administration (GSA) plans to implement an identity proofing tool as part of new security updates to the agency's consolidated federal contracting website on May 24th.

A GSA blog post published Thursday says the agency will initially verify the identities of SAM website users who administer entity registrations as an optional service and accept feedback on the process.

The agency will offer the ID proofing feature for voluntary use by registration administrators before making it a requirement when the government's 2022 fiscal year starts in October.

As part of the process, registrants must submit their phone and social security numbers and upload photos from state-issued identification documents, according to the blog entry.

GSA added it will meld the legacy and beta versions of the SAM portal on the same date of new security implementation to make it easier for site users to search contract opportunities.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Paul Lopata

DOD’s Paul Lopata: Quantum Science Brings Many Military Tech Opportunities

Paul Lopata, principal for Quantum Science at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, said quantum science may help the military develop innovative technologies, such as quantum computing and sensors. Lopata said in an interview that the Department of Defense (DOD) can use quantum science to more effectively decrypt or encrypt communications for network security.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved