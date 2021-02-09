Unanet

Report: Senate Issue Causes $9B Cancelation in Technology Modernization Fund

Nichols Martin February 9, 2021 News, Technology

Report: Senate Issue Causes $9B Cancelation in Technology Modernization Fund
U.S. Congress

Congress members have canceled a $9 billion boost in the next planned COVID-19 relief package for the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF). The cancelation follows petitions made in January by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., for TMF increases in support of cybersecurity and information technology projects.

Maloney and Connolly chair the House Oversight Committee and its subcommittee on government operations, respectively. A congressional source noted that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., had issues with the supposed TMF boost.

The same source said Congress is now planning to use the $9 billion TMF funds for future legislation.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Warfare Training

Air Force Eyes Updated Health Monitoring Devices, More Technicians for Special Warfare Training

The U.S. Air Force is looking into modifying devices that the service branch uses to help train Airmen seeking to participate in special warfare missions. Lt. Col. Shawnee Williams, commander of the human performance squadron, said her team is looking to expand the group of technicians for human performance at designated locations.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved