Amentum Announces RPA Partnership with UiPath; Jill Bruning Quoted

Jill Bruning President Amentum

Amentum announced a new partnership with UiPath on Thursday. The agreement stipulates that the companies will work jointly to extend the benefits of robotic process automation (RPA) adopted by many federal agencies to mission-oriented customers in Amentum’s portfolio of national significance programs.

“With this new partnership, Amentum is well-positioned to change the paradigm, taking process automation out of the back office and giving it a new mission orientation,” remarked Jill Bruning , president of Amentum and former Wash100 Award recipient.

The partnership will focus on delivering multiple automation aspects to the companies’ clients. Such elements include mission support, sustainment, operations, maintenance, threat mitigation, assurance, supply chain and logistics.

Amentum’s products apply to various domains and accentuate its advanced analytics software by providing robust processes and a technology platform to develop software bots that automate routine, repetitive business processes.

UiPath is a RPA software company founded in 2005. Its RPA services pair well with Amentum’s advanced analytics products. RPA software produced by this partnership aims to automate low-value work so staff can devote more time to crucial non-automated business elements.

The partnership also complements Amentum's recent launch of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Process Automation. The Center was a significant step in maturing the company’s automation offerings.

Amentum is a global technology and engineering services partner with over 34,000 employees in all 50 U.S. states and 105 foreign countries. It supports critical national significance programs in the defense, security, intelligence, energy and environmental sectors.

“Our partnership with UiPath will help our mission-critical customers achieve the benefits of automation and provide trusted support throughout their digital transformation journeys,” concluded Bruning.