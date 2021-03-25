New Horizons 2021 Event Hosts Discussions on Military Digital Transformation; Michael Schmidt Quoted

Michael Schmidt PEO Hanscom AFB

Executives from the military and the defense industry met virtually on March 17 and 18 to discuss how digital transformation bolsters national security. The New Horizons 2021 event's first week covered presentations and talks on cloud, digital engineering, edge computing, open architecture and agile software, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.

The Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association sponsored the event, which also discussed the Joint All-Domain Command and Control concept of a sensor-driven battlefield.

“We’re building and outfitting the DevSecOps (Development, Security and Operations) platform for all to use, with the security requirements and tools built in so the Air Force and Department of Defense don’t have to continually develop new DevSecOps platforms," said Maj. Gen. Michael Schmidt, program executive officer for command, control, communications, intelligence and networks at Hanscom Air Force Base.

Schmidt manages a $12 billion portfolio that includes digital, communications and information technologies.