Parsons Awarded Potential $12.6B DIA Contract For IT Services

Parsons Corporation

Parsons Corporation announced Tuesday that the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has awarded the company a potential $12.6 billion indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) multiple award task order contract.

This 10-year contract has a five-year base period and five option periods. The DIA’s Solutions for Information Technology Enterprise III (SITE III) contract will require Parsons to provide strategic, technical, and program management guidance and support services .

"We look forward to partnering with DIA on SITE III to deliver innovative IT solutions, our expertise in program management, technology integration, IT infrastructure, and applications development will aid the modernization efforts of DIA and its mission partners," commented Richard J. D'Alessandro , senior vice president of Parsons' Geospatial Solutions market.

DIA uses Site III to support warfighters, policymakers and acquisition officers across the Defense Intelligence Enterprise (DIE) by obtaining information technology (IT) advantage. The contract award will require Parsons to provide managed services directed towards improving integration, information sharing, and information safeguarding through a streamlined IT approach.

DIA will use the Parson contract award to align with the Intelligence Community's Information Technology Enterprise (IC ITE) as directed by the director of national intelligence.

The contract will require Parsons to support a multitude of governments of critical departments and agencies, such as DIA, CCMDs, Air Force, Space Force, Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Joint Reserve Intelligence Program, National Command Authorities, multinational partners and non-military intelligence missions.

DIA plans to deliver many awards to small and large companies through the SITE III contract. The recent SITE II is the third DIA IDIQ contract and a follow-on contract to the preexisting E-SITE IT acquisition contract, which ended in December of 2020.

About Parsons

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities.