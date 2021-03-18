Visible Assets Appoints Lisa Gordon-Hagerty to Board Of Directors; John K. Stevens Quoted

Lisa Gordon-Hagerty Visible Assets

Visible Assets announced Tuesday their appointment of Lisa Gordon-Hagerty to its board of directors. Visible is the provider of RuBee , a magnetic wireless asset visibility, sensor security networks, and artificial intelligence (AI) condition-based maintenance (CBM) systems.

“This addition ensures we will continue to be driven by a diverse team with a wide range of experiences and opinions. We are truly honored that someone of Ms. Gordon-Hagerty's stature and experience has agreed to join the Visible board," commented John K. Stevens , chairman and chief executive officer of Visible Assets.

Gordon-Hagerty previously served as the administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and Under Secretary for Nuclear Security at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) from February 2018 through November 2020. She was appointed to the position by then President Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. She was the first woman to hold this leadership position.

"As the Administrator of NNSA and numerous other agencies, she has championed and managed many national nuclear security programs both in the U.S. and globally. Her proven leadership, experience in government and business sectors, and broad knowledge of the new security and challenges faced by all governments today will enhance the high-quality board we already have in place," added Stevens.

As NNSA administrator, Gordon-Hagerty managed the operation of the NNSA in support of President Trump’s nuclear security policies. The NNSA is a semi-autonomous agency within the DOE. Its purpose is to maintain and enhance the safety, security, and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile. The NNSA also worked to reduce the global threat of weapons of mass destruction and respond to nuclear and radiological emergencies in the U.S. and abroad.

Gordon-Hagerty served in multiple U.S. government leadership positions before becoming the NNSA administrator. Such as the director of the National Security Council staff, professional staff member in the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce, and as acting director of the Office of Nuclear Weapons Surety.