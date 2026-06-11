The Government Accountability Office has named Jennifer Franks as acting CTO

Franks will help lead technology, data, innovation and cybersecurity initiatives across the agency

She will bring nearly two decades of experience in federal technology and cyber oversight

The Government Accountability Office has appointed Jennifer Franks as acting chief technology officer . Franks announced her appointment on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

What Experience Does Franks Bring?

Franks brings nearly 20 years of federal service, including a proven track record of leading technical teams in conducting complex cybersecurity and information management audits that enhance agency operations and security.

She most recently served as director of information technology and cybersecurity, leading efforts to address emerging cyber threats and assess agencies’ ability to safeguard their data and technology infrastructure. She also headed the Center for Enhanced Cybersecurity, overseeing internal technical support efforts.

In addition, Franks helped lead cybersecurity assessments during the COVID-19 pandemic , which included reviews of financial management, data protection, privacy, healthcare IT and public health systems. She served as a senior IT specialist earlier in her GAO career.

What Did Franks Say About Her Appointment?

Franks described the newly created role as an opportunity to help align technology, data, innovation, cybersecurity and mission delivery efforts in support of GAO’s mission serving Congress and the American public.

“Over the past 20 years in federal service, I have had the privilege of working alongside extraordinary public servants dedicated to improving government performance, strengthening cybersecurity, modernizing technology, and delivering meaningful outcomes,” Franks said.