DON has announced a four-day software hackathon in San Diego

The event seeks technical experts to develop software-centric, data-driven solutions to operational challenges

The 2026 Navy Summit will feature panel discussions about AI and digital engineering, network modernization and more

The Department of the Navy has called on technical professionals and other interested stakeholders from across the Navy and the Marine Corps to participate in a four-day software hackathon as part of DON’s efforts to drive innovation through rapid problem solving and collaboration.

The Navy’s upcoming software hackathon highlights the service’s emphasis on collaboration, rapid problem-solving and technology innovation. Government and industry leaders interested in learning more about the Navy’s evolving priorities can continue the conversation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit. Register now for the Aug. 27 event to join experts as they discuss AI, digital engineering, enterprise network modernization, Project Overmatch, hybrid fleet operations and other modernization priorities.

DON said Wednesday the event, which is endorsed by the Office of the Secretary of War’s Chief Digital and AI Office, will take place from June 16 to June 19 in San Diego.

According to a DON memo published Monday, the event builds on the DON chief technology officer’s Structured Challenges framework and will bring together engineers, warfighters and technical experts to build software-centric, data-driven capabilities.

Participants will collaborate in multidisciplinary teams to create and evaluate potential solutions to operational challenges aligned with DON and Department of War priorities. The event will be conducted at an unclassified level and held at an off-base location in San Diego.

What Are the Objectives of the DON Software Hackathon?

DON said the hackathon intends to accelerate the transition of ideas into prototypes, insights and pathways for operational adoption. The event’s targeted outcomes include advancing workforce development through exposure to agile software development practices; fostering a culture of rapid iteration; developing functional prototypes; and producing an after-action report to support future DON hackathons.

According to the department, the effort aims to strengthen collaboration among government technical experts, academia, and the defense industrial base while improving mission outcomes through problem-solving and prototyping.

How Can Participants Register for the Hackathon?

DON is seeking participation from technical professionals, warfighters and other personnel interested in collaborative problem-solving and software development. Organizers said both hackers and observers are welcome as the service looks to gather insights that could support future hackathon efforts.

Registration is available through the event’s online application portal.

What Other Military Hackathons Have Taken Place Recently?

The DON software hackathon follows other military innovation initiatives focused on collaboration and technology development.

In May, the U.S. Army and major defense companies launched the “Right to Integrate” hackathon to accelerate the integration of Army systems with industry technologies.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force’s 505th Command and Control Wing recently held a logistics command-and-control hackathon to improve decision-making and operational effectiveness.