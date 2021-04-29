Unanet

GSA Announces FY 2020 Evaluation Results of Transactional Data Reporting Pilot; Jeff Koses Quoted

Jane Edwards April 29, 2021 News, Technology

The General Services Administration (GSA) announced that its Transactional Data Reporting (TDR) pilot program exceeded targets in three of nine evaluation metrics for the fiscal year 2020.

Those metrics are contract-level pricing, data completeness and small business performance, Jeff Koses, senior procurement executive at GSA’s Office of government-wide policy, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.

Koses said transactional data is now 98 percent complete and that usage of transactional data by contracting officers has improved.

The 2016 TDR rule seeks to promote transparency and reduce burden by requiring contractors to report transactional sales data from Multiple Award Schedules and other governmentwide contracts on a monthly basis.

“As GSA considers how to build these practices into a broader strategy to expand transparency and create less burden on our industry partners, we plan to train contracting officers on the benefits of having access to more granular prices paid information and to support these efforts with management guidance, as necessary,” he wrote.

Koses added that the agency will also look at the ability of Federal Supply Schedule contracting officers to use transactional data for price negotiations; training and tools for category managers that are currently not impacted by TDR; communication to industry partners ahead of changes; impacts on current and future contractors under the GSA Schedule and the impact of an expanded data collection on GSA’s capability to use data it currently collates.

