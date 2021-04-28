Jennifer Chronis Named SVP of Verizon’s Public Sector; Sowmyanarayan Sampath Quoted

Jennifer Chronis, senior vice president of Verizon's Public Sector

Verizon announced on Wednesday that the company has named 2021 Wash100 Award recipient Jennifer Chronis senior vice president of its Public Sector business, effective immediately. She will be responsible and focus on partnering with federal, state, local, education and public safety customers to deliver technology solutions and services, including Verizon Frontline, the network platform for first responders.

“Jennifer has dedicated her career to service: first, in the Army, where she served her country honorably for more than two decades, and then, as a dynamic leader in the federal civilian and defense space. She brings this same infectious energy to her new role leading Verizon Public Sector,” commented Sowmyanarayan Sampath , chief revenue officer of Verizon Business.

“There has never been a more critical time for solutions and services, and Jennifer has what it takes to lead this dedicated team and to be an indispensable partner for all our Verizon Public Sector customers,” Sampath added.

Chronis has vast experience in public service. She served for over 20 years in the U.S. Army, retiring in 2010 as a Lt. Colonel. She has over 25 years of digital transformation experience, having previously worked for Amazon Web Services (AWS). Chronis has also held multiple positions at IBM before joining AWS.

She joined Verizon in 2020, leading the company’s federal business. In this role, she assisted the Department of Defense (DOD) in optimizing its cloud adoption and systems that supported mission effectiveness.

“Verizon Public Sector is uniquely positioned to deliver the technology and solutions that meet the new challenges the public sector faces from keeping K through 12 students connected while learning remotely, and Verizon Frontline, the network and technology platform built from the ground-up for first responders, to our ongoing partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver Verizon 5G for our nation’s military, and so much more,” concluded Chronis.