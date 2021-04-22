Unanet

Robert Hampshire to Serve as DOT’s Chief Science Officer; Secretary Pete Buttigieg Quoted

Nichols Martin April 22, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Robert Hampshire to Serve as DOT’s Chief Science Officer; Secretary Pete Buttigieg Quoted
Robert Hampshire Chief Science Officer DOT

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has appointed Robert Hampshire, DOT's acting assistant secretary for research and technology, to serve as chief science officer. 

Hampshire will serve as DOT's first chief science officer in four decades and advise Secretary Pete Buttigieg on matters related to science and technology, the department said Wednesday.

Hampshire's appointment comes as DOT reestablishes the Climate Change Center to support the Biden-Harris Administration’s climate-related efforts.

"Climate resilience and environmental justice are at the heart of this administration’s mission to build back better–and that effort must be grounded in scientific expertise," Buttigieg said.

Hampshire will oversee technology research and development at DOT in his new role. He formerly served as an associate professor for the public policy school within the University of Michigan.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Exoskeleton Tech

Army Experiments With Adaptive Exoskeleton Tech; Cortney Bradford Quoted

Army Research Laboratory (ARL) has launched an effort to study how autonomous exoskeleton technology can adapt to soldier users. The study aimed to identify brain and muscle signals, walking performance metrics and movement profiles that can be used to track an individual's state when using an exoskeleton, the Army said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved