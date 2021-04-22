Robert Hampshire to Serve as DOT’s Chief Science Officer; Secretary Pete Buttigieg Quoted

Robert Hampshire Chief Science Officer DOT

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has appointed Robert Hampshire, DOT's acting assistant secretary for research and technology, to serve as chief science officer.

Hampshire will serve as DOT's first chief science officer in four decades and advise Secretary Pete Buttigieg on matters related to science and technology, the department said Wednesday.

Hampshire's appointment comes as DOT reestablishes the Climate Change Center to support the Biden-Harris Administration’s climate-related efforts.

"Climate resilience and environmental justice are at the heart of this administration’s mission to build back better–and that effort must be grounded in scientific expertise," Buttigieg said.

Hampshire will oversee technology research and development at DOT in his new role. He formerly served as an associate professor for the public policy school within the University of Michigan.